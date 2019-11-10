Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum, South Africa 11-13 Nov, 2019

The Forum, organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace

Who: The African Development Bank in collaboration with Gauteng Province and the South African Government

What: Africa Investment Forum

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

When: 11-13 November, 2019

As part of concerted efforts to ensure that broadcast, cable, and satellite television stations networks receive clean quality free-to-air broadcast feeds from the 2019 Africa Investment Forum, CBNC Africa, the official broadcast partner of the event, will provide real-time clean feeds via the below link.

CNBC RX Carrier Information

Standard: MPEG-4, DV-S2 Parameters

Satellite: EutelSat 7B

RX Frequency: 10959.15MHz Horizontal [X-Pol]

Modulation Standard: DVB-S2

Symbol Rate: 3.333 MSymb/s

FEC: ¾

Modulation Type: 8PSK

Data Rate: 7.257692 Mbps

Roll Off: 20 %

Srambling: Clear

Compression: MPEG4, 420, 8 Bit

Pilots: ON

Video: HD SDI, Audio 1 x Stereo Pair

Occupied Bandwidth: 3.9996 MHz

The African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum, a game changer for financing Africa’s investment needs and infrastructure development, is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa from 11-13 November 2019.

The Forum, organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage and accelerating financial closure of deals.

For more information:

www.AfricaInvestmentForum.com

#AfricaInvestmentForum